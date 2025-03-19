The lights are off and there's nobody home
In the first two months of 2025, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality received 958 complaints via telephone about faulty street lights — but only 43 were attended to.
Just as shocking is that 3,787 callers hung up after waiting too long to speak to an electricity and energy official...
