Courtesy of SABC
The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Thursday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Kidnapping trial of Joshlin Smith
Courtesy of SABC
The kidnapping and human trafficking trial of three accused in the disappearance of five-year-old Joshlin Smith is continuing on Thursday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News