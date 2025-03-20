Great memories of Old South End now set in stone
Garden with painted rocks aims to capture ‘sense of place and spirit of togetherness’ of suburb
Painted rocks are being planted by the former residents of Old South End to pay tribute to the way things once were in the Gqeberha suburb.
Residents and their families have now been invited to join a rock painting session at the weekend in the run-up to the launch of the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s latest project to commemorate the iconic multicultural community...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.