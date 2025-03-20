How ‘friendly’ bank staffer drained elderly man’s funds
Consultant awaiting sentence after she made duplicate card and withdrew R239,720 from account
When his bank card expired, a wheelchair-bound man made the trip from his home in Motherwell to the FNB branch at the Pier 14 shopping mall hoping that a quick visit to the bank would enable him to sort out the issue.
He was so happy when a friendly Lusanda Qose called him over to her counter, took down his details and quickly helped him to renew his card and regain access to the pension lump sum he was saving to help him look after his grandchildren...
