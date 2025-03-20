Knysna Fringe Festival to light up the stage
The countdown is almost over, with just hours to go before the launch of the inaugural Knysna Fringe Festival.
The two-day event will see an array of entertainers and others — from actors and comedians to singers and chefs — descend on the Knysna Gin Distillery from Friday to keep audiences enthralled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.