Lifesaving organisation pulls out of Ironman
Municipality moves to address concerns after water safety services withdrawn for upcoming event
After Lifesaving Nelson Mandela Bay withdrew support from the upcoming Isuzu Ironman African Championship, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has responded swiftly, pledging to address several concerns.
The municipality is drafting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that stipulates commitments made to the clubs that fall under Lifesaving Nelson Mandela Bay...
