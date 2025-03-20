Pupils rooting for teacher on ‘Big Brother’
Excited group from Cowan High drumming up support for Hlangabezo to be crowned winner of reality show
A charismatic Cowan High School teacher, whose unconventional yet inspiring style of teaching includes dancing and singing with his pupils, is hoping to drum up enough support to become winner of Big Brother Mzansi this weekend and claim the R2m cash prize.
And while Uyanda Hlangabezo will find out on Sunday whether he is season-five winner of the reality show, his biggest supporters, the Cowan High pupils, have already ensured his influence on their lives goes viral...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.