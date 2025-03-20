“His contribution within the realm of legal education is unmatched and many attorneys will remember with affection and gratitude the role Ashwin played in assisting them to qualify as practising attorneys.
Ramaphosa hails late religious leader and lawyer Ashwin Trikamjee as 'outstanding icon'
Senior reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed Hindu leader Ashwin Trikamjee — who died on Wednesday night — as an “outstanding icon”.
Trikamjee, 80, led the National Religious Leaders Forum and the South African Hindu Maha Sabha.
Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday he was deeply saddened by Trikamjee’s death.
A lawyer by profession, Trikamjee was well-known for promoting Hinduism and upholding the rights of the Hindu community.
“He was an attorney who served as president of the then Natal Law Society, president of the Association of Law Societies of SA, chairperson of the African Regional Forum of the International Bar Association and member of the Human Rights Committee of the IBA.
“As a Black Consciousness activist, he also led the Durban Central component of the Natal Indian Congress, and he was a vice-president of the South African Football Association.
“Ashwin’s deep spiritual devotion extended beyond his Hindu affiliation as he advocated tolerance and collaboration among the diverse religious communities in our country,” said Ramaphosa.
He said Trikamjee’s “gentle, serene presence, wise counsel and humble yet industrious service to many sectors of our nation”, would be missed.
Durban law firm Garlicke and Bousfield Inc, where Trikamjee worked for 32 years, also paid tribute, describing him as a “much-valued member”.
“Admitted as an attorney on April 23 1974 before the honourable Mr Justice Shearer and Mr Justice Hoexter, Ashwin spent the next 50 years of his life contributing to the profession in a number of crucial roles, holding positions that included president of the Natal Law Society (as it was then), vice-president and president of the Association of Law Societies of SA, chairperson of the African Regional Forum of the International Bar Association and member of the human rights committee of the IBA.
“His contribution within the realm of legal education is unmatched and many attorneys will remember with affection and gratitude the role Ashwin played in assisting them to qualify as practising attorneys.
“As a firm we have lost a truly unique and inspiring colleague and mentor — a loyal team member who always had time to assist and advise, he was slow to criticise and quick to praise and encourage.
“Committed to justice, equality and a truly free South Africa, Ashwin embodied what each of us should strive to be. In our sadness and grief, we remember with pride and gratitude our much loved and respected 'Ash'.
“A mighty tree has fallen.”
Radio station Lotus FM said Trikamjee's “profound impact on law, social justice and the Hindu community in South Africa will be forever remembered”.
The 1860 Heritage Centre, where Trikamjee served as a board director, said he was a constant source of strength, wisdom and guidance to all with whom he came into contact.
“He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness and compassion that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”
TimesLIVE
