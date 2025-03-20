Thousands of teachers upskilled in tangible coding ahead of new curricula
Training took place in a three-year pilot project under the Teacher Union Collaboration
More than 40,000 — that is the number of teachers that have been upskilled in tangible coding over the past three years in anticipation of the new Coding and Robotics curricula.
Tangible Africa founder and Nelson Mandela University associate professor Prof Jean Greyling said the training that took place in 2022 and 2024 was a three-year pilot project under the Teacher Union Collaboration (TUC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.