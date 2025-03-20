Three more laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox have been detected in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, the health department says.
The metro is where three other cases were detected at the end of February, including a man who had travelled to Uganda.
The newly detected positive cases include a 38-year old man. The other two are a 14-year-old male and 33-year-old woman who are both contacts of the other patient.
“None of them have recent travel history to countries or regions experiencing an mpox outbreak, which suggests there is ongoing local transmission of the virus in the country,” the department said.
All three also tested positive for the herpes simplex virus (HSV). This is a viral infection that causes painful blisters or ulcers which mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact including kissing and unprotected sex.
“The patients are self-isolating and receiving appropriate clinical management from the healthcare workers,” the department said.
The total cumulative number of cases in SA is 31 since the outbreak in May 2024.
Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate. Consistent condom use and good personal hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing with soap, are among the most effective preventive methods to control further spread of the disease.
TimesLIVE
Three new mpox cases in Ekurhuleni, bringing total in SA to 31
Image: REUTERS/Justin Makangara
TimesLIVE
