The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial in the high court, sitting at Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, continues on Thursday.
The child's mother Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Six-year-old Joshlin went missing a year ago.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial in the high court, sitting at Saldanha on the Cape West Coast, continues on Thursday.
The child's mother Kelly Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Apollis and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.
Six-year-old Joshlin went missing a year ago.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News