Ambassador slams infrastructure decay at Kariega memorial lecture
SA’s ambassador to Japan, Smuts Ngonyama, has criticised government leaders for neglecting infrastructure built since 1994, allowing it to deteriorate.
He condemned this failure for forcing poor communities to endure unacceptable living conditions in a democratic SA...
