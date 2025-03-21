ANC ready for a woman president, says leader of league

The ANC is ready to be led by a woman president.
These were the words of ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe, speaking on Thursday in KwaLanga.
Tolashe addressed an ANC Women’s League rally in Kariega aimed at addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the city.
The event, held under the theme “Human Rights Are Women’s Rights”, was attended by Eastern Cape women’s league chair Ntandokazi Capa, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba.
According to the league, GBV in the country has spiralled, with cases making their way onto social media, including a recent incident where a traditional leader was caught on video allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora (formerly Elliotdale).
The shooting of community activist Pamela Mabini also sent shock waves across the country just three weeks ago.
Tolashe told women not to be afraid of taking up space, including leadership positions in the ANC.
She said conferences were coming up and women should not be afraid to contest.
“We know what the men say and how they come and mobilise us. We know our power.
“I’m not saying let’s not listen to them, it’s their right to campaign.
“I’m saying let’s take the sweets they give us, eat them but do so responsibly because we know the challenges of this country need a woman.
“Women are ready to take up positions and run government.
“Women should be chairs of provinces. Women should lead everywhere.
“We should affirm women before everyone else. We’re not confused.
“We respect the processes of the ANC. We’ve been around, and we’ve seen everything in the movement, which is why we’re saying the time is now.”
The ANCWL event got off to a late start, with supporters having been told it would start at 11am.
However, it only started just before 2pm.
Women wearing ANCWL regalia waited at various bus stops from as early as 9am only to be picked up at midday.
As they waited, a van carrying foodstuff eventually arrived as the event got under way with those in attendance being fed water, an apple and a banana.
Ayanda Makebenge, who leads the ANC’s LGBTQI+ desk in the region, pleaded for safe houses for the queer community, saying there were more than 30 deaths in her community.
Makebenge, who identifies as a transgender female, said more work still needed to be done to ensure a more inclusive society.
The Herald
ANC ready for a woman president, says leader of league
Image: FREDDY MAVUNA
The ANC is ready to be led by a woman president.
These were the words of ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe, speaking on Thursday in KwaLanga.
Tolashe addressed an ANC Women’s League rally in Kariega aimed at addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in the city.
The event, held under the theme “Human Rights Are Women’s Rights”, was attended by Eastern Cape women’s league chair Ntandokazi Capa, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane and ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba.
According to the league, GBV in the country has spiralled, with cases making their way onto social media, including a recent incident where a traditional leader was caught on video allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora (formerly Elliotdale).
The shooting of community activist Pamela Mabini also sent shock waves across the country just three weeks ago.
Tolashe told women not to be afraid of taking up space, including leadership positions in the ANC.
She said conferences were coming up and women should not be afraid to contest.
“We know what the men say and how they come and mobilise us. We know our power.
“I’m not saying let’s not listen to them, it’s their right to campaign.
“I’m saying let’s take the sweets they give us, eat them but do so responsibly because we know the challenges of this country need a woman.
“Women are ready to take up positions and run government.
“Women should be chairs of provinces. Women should lead everywhere.
“We should affirm women before everyone else. We’re not confused.
“We respect the processes of the ANC. We’ve been around, and we’ve seen everything in the movement, which is why we’re saying the time is now.”
The ANCWL event got off to a late start, with supporters having been told it would start at 11am.
However, it only started just before 2pm.
Women wearing ANCWL regalia waited at various bus stops from as early as 9am only to be picked up at midday.
As they waited, a van carrying foodstuff eventually arrived as the event got under way with those in attendance being fed water, an apple and a banana.
Ayanda Makebenge, who leads the ANC’s LGBTQI+ desk in the region, pleaded for safe houses for the queer community, saying there were more than 30 deaths in her community.
Makebenge, who identifies as a transgender female, said more work still needed to be done to ensure a more inclusive society.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News