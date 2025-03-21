Langa massacre survivors confront Mashatile over decades of broken promises
While the national government commemorated Human Rights Day in Kariega on Friday, deputy president Paul Mashatile was confronted by a group of angry survivors of the Langa massacre.
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie earlier declared the national commemoration of Human Rights Day would take place in Kariega...
