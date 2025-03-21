Pupils form guard of honour for retiring teacher
It was a bittersweet moment as a teacher for the past 40 years walked through a guard of honour formed by more than 1,000 pupils, and into retirement.
Tears rolled down 64-year-old Erna Anthonie’s cheeks as she said goodbye to Bethvale Primary School in Bethelsdorp — a place she has called home for the past 31 years...
