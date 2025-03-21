Sculptors take fine art into the future with sports trophy

Three fine art graduates from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) have designed a futuristic resin trophy for the National Schools SA20 cricket tournament.
The sculptural piece, commissioned by Cricket SA, was presented to the winning boys’ and girls’ teams in the finals in Tshwane on March 15.
Gqeberha-based sculptors Sarah Walmsley, Jeffrey Allan and Jonathan van der Walt created the work, featuring three raised right hands cast in clear resin, infused with colour.
“Huge thanks to the amazing Schools SA20 and SA20 League for the incredible opportunity to create these beautiful and meaningful trophies.
“It’s been an absolute privilege,” Walmsley said.
“We could not be more thrilled with the reception of our trophies and with the way they have turned out after many hours of hard work, dedication and expert craftsmanship.”
The creative process was a hybrid fusion of old and new artistic techniques, as the team developed the design using digital rendering and 3D printing before applying traditional moulding and casting techniques.
“The colours we have chosen reflect SA20 [the main competition] but, more importantly, they are uniquely symbolic,” Walmsley said.
“The green represents grassroots growth and enrichment. The blue represents the sky ... and as we know with Schools SA20, the sky is the limit.
“The yellow represents the sun, which nurtures the young players just as this tournament does ... that they will one day be playing [in the senior SA20 competition].”
The shape of the trophy was also carefully chosen.
“They wanted something that didn’t glorify the individual but suggested teamwork and forward momentum,” Allan said.
“That’s why we used three right hands, rather than one person grasping for the ball.”
The project also highlights the role of fine art in sculpture, in balancing creative vision with technical challenges.
The team — all master’s graduates — relied on their expertise in resin casting, a skill honed through years of study and practise.
While digital tools such as 3D printing allowed for precise prototyping, the final stages required labour-intensive finishing.
“We didn’t want the layered texture of 3D printing to show, so a lot of time was spent on sanding and polishing,” Van der Walt said.
“Also, the resin takes about 24 hours to set. It’s like water, so the chances of leaks are high.
“We spent a few days planning how to suspend the coloured elements within the resin without them shifting.”
Walmsley, Allan and Van der Walt hope that more visual artists will get a similar opportunity to work with national organisations or corporates.
“It is exciting to see big brands like Cricket SA recognising the value of artists and investing in projects like this,” Van der Walt said.
Cricket SA first approached Walmsley after seeing her previous sculptural work in clear resin.
She has also completed school-related commissions, including a bronze statue titled “Courage” for Collegiate Girls’ High School in 2024.
For the three artists, the commission represents more than just a trophy — it reflects the intersection of fine art, sport and technology.
“Technology has played a significant role in how sculpture is made for decades,” Van der Walt said.
“Foundries have used CNC robotics, cutters, 3D scanning and printing for a long time, but these tools don’t replace craftsmanship. They enhance it.”
The Schools SA20 tournament was launched in September 2024, with 381 boys’ and 215 girls’ teams from across the country competing.
With the Schools SA20 trophies done and dusted, the three are already working on their next project — a large-scale abstract sculpture for an interior design firm.
Sculptors take fine art into the future with sports trophy
