WATCH | Gqeberha knits its way into history books
Delight all round as world’s ‘hugest’ blanket unveiled on UN International Day of Happiness
There was a breathtaking display of warmth and unity as the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day movement unveiled the world’s “Hugest Happiness Blanket” on Thursday.
While history was made in Gqeberha, the less fortunate are also set to benefit when the project gets taken apart for more than 3,500 handmade blankets to be distributed before winter...
