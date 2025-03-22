Marine scientist dives head first into studies in Norway

Marine scientist Hannah Truter, a former researcher at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), is diving head first into a lot of snow and a three-year PhD placement at Nord University in Norway.
Truter’s work in seabed ecology and marine spatial planning (MSP) in Algoa Bay led to her being selected as a doctoral student at the coastal university in Bodø, in the Arctic Circle.
The MSc graduate helped develop SA’s MSP pilot study in Algoa Bay while working at the Institute for Coastal and Marine Research (CMR) in Gqeberha.
“The idea was to gather as much data as possible, not just about the environment but also human use, so we could develop an inclusive marine spatial plan for the bay,” Truter said.
“It is similar to town planning; you need designated areas for different activities, whether it is conservation, fishing, or industrial use.
“The goal is a healthy ocean that can support sustainable development.”
The Algoa Bay project, launched in 2017, aimed to create a framework for managing competing demands on the ocean while ensuring ecological sustainability.
It integrates environmental, economic and social data to provide a blueprint for how to balance conservation with activities such as fishing, shipping and tourism.
Alongside her CMR colleagues, Truter has been instrumental in launching a free online course on MSP.
It is designed to share insights from the Eastern Cape project, introducing participants to marine planning principles based on what the CMR found in the area.
“We wanted to leave a legacy behind,” Truter said.
“Sometimes, when a project is finished, or research funding runs out, the findings get put on a shelf and don’t reach the people who could benefit.
“This course ensures that knowledge is available for policymakers, scientists and community members to use in real-world decision-making.”
She hopes local municipalities and stakeholders who decide on marine policy will sign up for the free course, as well as those who have an interest in the coast around Nelson Mandela Bay.
Truter’s work in MSP has already included international collaborations, including advisory roles in Uruguay, with its marine systematic conservation planning strategies.
In the Western Indian Ocean region, she has contributed to a World Wildlife Fund project in the Northern Mozambique Channel, where she worked with Nairobi Convention countries (Mozambique, Madagascar, Union of Comoros and the United Republic of Tanzania) focal points to co-develop a subregional vision, road map and technical guidelines for MSP.
Truter’s PhD research at Nord University will now build on her research in the Eastern Cape, and look at how MPAs can be monitored.
She plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up the analysis of underwater video footage, currently a time-consuming process that takes months, if not years, to sift through for clues and useful data.
“When managers ask, ‘How healthy is my protected area?’ we need to be able to answer in real time, not two years later,” she said.
“AI can help by identifying key indicators like fish populations much faster, and this could make it a game-changer for marine conservation.”
Truter completed her undergraduate studies at Stellenbosch University in conservation ecology, before enrolling at NMU for her MSc.
She considered pursuing her PhD in SA but was drawn to Norway because of its leadership in marine science and MSP.
“I’ve always wanted to go there — it was on my bucket list,” she said.
“Norway is a world leader in marine spatial planning, and this is a chance to learn from the best.”
She was also excited to see snow for the first time.
“Everything is covered in snow, it is so beautiful and quiet.
“I can't wipe the smile from my face walking in the snow,” she said after her first week in Bodø.
Nord University offers the opportunity to study marine environments vastly different from those in SA.
While SA has a coastline of around 3,000km, Norway’s is one of the longest in the world at around 58,000km thanks to its fjords, inlets and islands.
A keen open-water swimming and diver, Truter looks forward to experiencing new ecosystems — albeit in much colder waters.
While temperatures in March can still be sweltering in Gqeberha, those in Bodø hover around freezing point.
“I am already missing the ocean swims, but I am sure I will do plenty of swimming here somehow, and find like-minded people here who love being outside just like I do,” she said.
“SA has one of the most diverse and colourful marine environments in the world.
“We need to ensure we manage it effectively, and that starts with strong science, good planning, and making sure that the right people, especially local communities, are part of the process.”
NMU’s online MSP course is free and available to anyone, anywhere in the world.
The Herald
