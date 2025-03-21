The NSPCA has raised concerns that millions of commercial birds will suffer and die due to an avian influenza disaster if the government fails to act as “another outbreak is inevitable.”
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) warned on Thursday, that should the avian influenza (AI) disaster spread through the poultry industry the most effective way to stop the spread is culling (the identification and removal of the non-laying or low-producing) infected birds.
“This prevents further suffering and stops the disease from spreading. However, vaccination could also play a crucial role in reducing outbreaks,” it said.
It added it had urgently requested minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen to drive vaccination and access with sufficient biosecurity measures.
“However, the poultry industry seems to be barred by impractical policies, such as the unrealistic biosecurity protocols, and the extensive cost of monitoring systems. To date, we have received no response.
“The NSPCA has directed another letter to minister Steenhuisen, for which we await a reply.”
The animal welfare organisation met with the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) which agreed that humane culling and preventive measures are essential. However without immediate government intervention another outbreak is inevitable.
“The NSPCA demands immediate action from our government, including revision of vaccination red tape, to enable practical and accessible solutions, and to prevent the suffering of animals.”
TimesLIVE
NSPCA warns commercial birds will suffer and die as avian flu threat looms
Image: 123RF/gozalov
TimesLIVE
