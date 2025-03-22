‘The Rainmaker’ hits Gqeberha stage

Gqeberha folk know all about droughts, but after a string of sold-out successes, local theatre production company Robin Williams & Co are back to make it rain.
Their latest production will hit the stage in April.
Since launching with Curl Up & Dye last year, the company has set a high standard, and The Rainmaker promises to be no exception.
With the critically acclaimed Robin Williams at the helm, a stellar cast and an intimate setting infused with theatrical magic, this production is set to be another must-see event on the Bay theatre scene.
A classic tale of love, hope and transformation, set in a drought-stricken Midwest town, The Rainmaker tells the story of the Curry family, whose struggles extend beyond their parched land to the loneliness of their daughter, Lizzie, played by the talented Vanessa Grebe.
Smart and strong-willed, Lizzie has resigned herself to a future without love, despite her family’s well-meaning efforts to match her with the reserved and guarded Sheriff File.
Then, like a force of nature, Starbuck arrives — a charming and enigmatic drifter who claims he can summon the rain ... for a price.
As Lizzie’s family debates whether he’s a visionary or a con artist, Starbuck works his greatest magic not on the land, but on Lizzie’s heart.
With a blend of wit, tenderness and quiet longing, The Rainmaker explores the delicate balance between dreams and reality, hope and cynicism, safety and passion.
With a star-studded cast, the production brings to life this timeless dramedy with a powerhouse ensemble of Gqeberha’s finest actors, including Grebe (Lizzie), Paul Leonard (HC Curry), Francois Malan, best known as Franky of Franky & The Misfits (Starbuck), Bennie Gerber (Sheriff File), Matthew Hamilton (Jim Curry), Arthur Daniels (Noah Curry), and introducing Mike McConnell as Sheriff Thomas.
With their combined experience and electric onstage chemistry, this cast promises a production filled with compelling performances that will leave audiences spellbound.
Audiences can expect expert direction, rich storytelling and a truly immersive atmosphere in the intimate setting of the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer.
Whether you’re a long-time theatre lover or a newcomer, The Rainmaker offers a perfect blend of drama, romance and humour.
The show runs from April 28 to May 4 with six performances.
Evening performances are at 7.30pm, with a 3pm matinee on the Sunday.
Tickets cost R150 per person and will go on sale soon via Webtickets or at participating Pick n Pay stores.
