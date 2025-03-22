Driver and passenger die after mortuary vehicle catches alight after crashing into tree

Two people died when a mortuary vehicle carrying a corpse crashed into a tree and caught alight after the driver lost control in Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.
City of Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers received a call about an accident on Clydesdale Road in Springs.
“On arrival, officers found other stakeholders and discovered a mortuary vehicle that was carrying a deceased burnt with the driver still inside.
“The other deceased was found outside next to a big fallen tree. Paramedics declared the two people deceased on the spot, which is the driver and the passenger,” he said.
He said it was alleged that the mortuary vehicle had collected the body from the hospital and a passenger had asked the driver to pass through where the deceased had died to take his spirit.
“That was when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. All the necessary stakeholders were summoned,” Dlamini said.
Image: Supplied/City of Ekurhuleni
