Nelson Mandela Bay’s police force has been boosted with an additional 150 officers.
National deputy police commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya launched Operation Bamba (Grab) in the city on Sunday.
The operation aims to reduce murder and rape incidents in crime hotspots such as Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Motherwell, KwaNobuhle and KwaDwesi.
The officers were addressed during a parade at the emergency call centre in Schauderville.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla also attended, along with district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata.
The new members include those from crime intelligence, anti-gang and organised crime units.
“When you look at murders, attempted murders, arson, house robberies, sexual assaults and attempted rapes, you realise they are on the rise,” Sibiya said.
“All other crimes in a province and district are lower.
“We had meetings with station commanders to make sure they are capacitated.”
Sibiya said a vehicle shortage was being addressed.
Ncata said the new officers would focus on the city’s crime hotspots.
“Those areas contribute to our high volumes of serious and violent crimes.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay police force gains 150 officers
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Nelson Mandela Bay’s police force has been boosted with an additional 150 officers.
National deputy police commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya launched Operation Bamba (Grab) in the city on Sunday.
The operation aims to reduce murder and rape incidents in crime hotspots such as Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Motherwell, KwaNobuhle and KwaDwesi.
The officers were addressed during a parade at the emergency call centre in Schauderville.
Acting provincial commissioner Major-General Zithulele Dladla also attended, along with district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata.
The new members include those from crime intelligence, anti-gang and organised crime units.
“When you look at murders, attempted murders, arson, house robberies, sexual assaults and attempted rapes, you realise they are on the rise,” Sibiya said.
“All other crimes in a province and district are lower.
“We had meetings with station commanders to make sure they are capacitated.”
Sibiya said a vehicle shortage was being addressed.
Ncata said the new officers would focus on the city’s crime hotspots.
“Those areas contribute to our high volumes of serious and violent crimes.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News