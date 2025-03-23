A pedestrian walking his dog in Summerstrand on Sunday was knocked over and killed by a motorist who was allegedly under the influence.
Pedestrian knocked over, killed while walking dog in Summerstrand
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
A pedestrian walking his dog in Summerstrand on Sunday was knocked over and killed by a motorist who was allegedly under the influence.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg said that at 8am, the 44-year-old man was walking on the pavement with his dog.
“The driver of a grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling in the direction of the beacon, lost control of his vehicle, collided with a street light and knocked over the pedestrian, who died on the scene.
“The name of the deceased will be released at a later stage.
“The vehicle driver, 25, was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.
“The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during the week.”
