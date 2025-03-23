Weekend traffic blitz sees 101 drunk drivers arrested
In a clampdown at the weekend, considered a trial run ahead of Easter,101 drunk drivers were arrested in the Eastern Cape.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said drivers were arrested in the Alfred Nzo district (10), Amathole (28), Chris Hani (18), Joe Gqabi (2), OR Tambo (29) and Sarah Baartman (14)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.