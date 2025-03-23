News

Weekend traffic blitz sees 101 drunk drivers arrested

23 March 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

In a clampdown at the weekend, considered a trial run ahead of Easter,101 drunk drivers were arrested in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said drivers were arrested in the Alfred Nzo district (10), Amathole (28), Chris Hani (18), Joe Gqabi (2), OR Tambo (29) and Sarah Baartman (14)...

