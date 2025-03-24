Blending success: from barista to restaurant co-owner
Yanga Mqoboli, 30, also honouring his late father’s entrepreneurial legacy by managing talent in entertainment industry
A barista and entertainment industry entrepreneur with a heart of gold, Yanga Mqoboli has realised a long-held dream by becoming the co-owner of a restaurant in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Besides his coffee exploits, Mqoboli has built a solid career in managing artists, working with industry icons such as Loyiso Bala...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.