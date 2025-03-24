Chance for food trucks to dish up delights
Applications have opened for trading at annual Splash Festival this Easter
Organisers of the Nelson Mandela Bay Splash Festival are calling on food vendors to submit applications for trading at the four-day event set to be held at Hobie Beach in April.
Applications for food truck owners opened last week and close on April 8...
