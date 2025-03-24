News

Chance for food trucks to dish up delights

Applications have opened for trading at annual Splash Festival this Easter

By Andisa Bonani - 24 March 2025

Organisers of the Nelson Mandela Bay Splash Festival are calling on food vendors to submit applications for trading at the four-day event set to be held at Hobie Beach in April.

Applications for food truck owners opened last week and close on April 8...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS
Man guilty of stealing $6 million golden toilet | REUTERS

Most Read