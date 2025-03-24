Chilli-eaters conquer the heat in more ways than one

In the scorching weekend heat of Gqeberha, thrill-seekers with fiery appetites endured hours of intense chilli-eating, all vying for the title of SA’s ultimate champion, where records were also broken.
After dozens of gruelling rounds — including the infamous Carolina Reaper, one of the world’s hottest chillies, measuring up to 2.2-million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) — KwaZulu-Natal’s Royce McCain emerged victorious.
To determine the 2025 National Chilli Eating Champion, contestants from Gqeberha, East London, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng went head-to-head, braving some of the world’s hottest chillies.
Apart from the national championships, the third edition of the Gqeberha Chilli Festival took place and featured other competitions, including a fiery showdown for the 9-14 age group, who faced off by eating specially made Jalapeño candies.
Two of the national organisers, Brett and Jennifer Kleinhans, said they were incredibly proud to have made history in the number of pods eaten in SA.
Gqeberha chilli-eating champion George Neil and McCain broke the record for eating the most chilli pods, with the two eating about 40 on Saturday.
The previous record was 25 pods.
Former Gqeberha champion Monde Raga bowed out in the 16th round after eating a Yellow Carolina reaper.
Neil called it quits in the 31st round, where they had to eat two or three pods at a time.
This led to McCain winning.
Neil said that though he did not win, he felt like a winner and was proud to go toe-to-toe with a legend in the chilli-eating competition.
“I pushed so hard to get where I got out. On round five, they gave super hot chillies, and I started feeling the challenge.
“Then you go past that hurt and pain to just continue.
“It gets easier as the rounds go on, but it is more mental. I got my strength to keep going from the support I had around me.
“Some children made a poster for me, and I wanted to push myself.”
He was introduced to chillis when he was about seven years old when his father would rub the plants around his mouth for talking back to him.
He later fell in love with chilli sauces and then started competing in 2019.
McCain, who kept a poker face with his silver aviator sunglasses, raised close to R100,000 for animal welfare after eating 43 pods..
“I do practise, but my plan was to do the poker face for as long as possible, hoping that people would eventually give up, but Neil kept on pushing me, and my stomach started feeling the pain.”
The Herald
Chilli-eaters conquer the heat in more ways than one
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
