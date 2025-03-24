Day trip: City pays R90,000 for four hired BMWs
Choice of transport defended as being in line with metro’s travel policy
A day trip to Mthatha for a meeting between Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leaders and Eastern Cape co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams came with a hefty price tag of R90,000 for the rental of four high-end BMW sedans.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and her executive had been summoned to meet Williams in Mthatha to explain, among other things, the issues they had with former acting city boss Mandla George...
