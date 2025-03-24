Joy as Gelvandale Swimming Pool finally reopens

Hundreds of people from Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas attended the opening of the newly renovated Gelvandale Swimming Pool on Saturday.
The renovation cost R7m and it is hoped that the Olympic-sized pool will help to reduce social ills in the northern areas — and perhaps even create future Olympic medallists.
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie, MEC Sibulele Ngongo, political head Bongekile Mankahla and Swimming SA president Alan Fritz officially launched the revamped pool.
The refurbishment was part of a legacy project initiated by McKenzie to rehabilitate the St George’s and Gelvandale pools for the commemoration of Human Rights Day last week.
The project was funded by the department of sport, recreation arts and culture, with the metro monitoring implementation of the upgrades.
Rabia Begg, 18, said the pool would give the youth more options in terms of how they spent their time.
“In the northern areas, there are a lot of bad influences.
“It is easy for teenagers to go down the wrong path.
“This will give them something to do that is safe,” Begg said.
Sharone Rayners, 39, who brought her 11-year-old and two-year-old daughters along, said the pool would provide a positive outlet for children.
“This could keep youngsters away from negative things during the holidays and when schools are open.”
Community leader Christian Martin said the launch was a historic moment.
“If you look at sport today, there are avenues in sport where children can become professionals in swimming, and we need to consider that there are not a lot of black people in general within swimming.
“I would encourage everybody, especially our children, to make work out of sport.”
Having attended his first national gala at the Gelvandale swimming pool in the 1970s, Fritz said the pool had a historic place in the community and hosted many competitions before 1994.
“It is for us to make sure that we establish a [swimming] club,” he said.
“It will have two components — learn to swim and competitive swimming — and then introduce other codes like water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming.”
McKenzie said Gelvandale would be the first of many pools to be handed over.
He said others would be in KwaNobuhle, Schauderville and Motherwell.
“This pool was closed for 10 years.
“I want to congratulate the municipality and the province for working hand in hand.
“This is the government of national unity that you are seeing working hand in hand,” McKenzie said.
“All the children that you see here could’ve been sitting on street corners with bullets flying around.”
The Herald
Joy as Gelvandale Swimming Pool finally reopens
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
