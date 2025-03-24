Man shot dead in vehicle in Motherwell
A 31-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in his vehicle in Motherwell on Saturday, while his passenger was taken to hospital.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg said that at about 5pm police were busy with patrols when they were stopped by residents...
