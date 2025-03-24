McKenzie vows to ensure vandalised sports centre is fixed
State of KwaNobuhle facility heartbreaking, minister says during inspection visit
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to have contractors on site in 30 days at the vandalised KwaNobuhle Multipurpose Centre.
He visited the centre on Saturday...
