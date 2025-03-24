News

McKenzie vows to ensure vandalised sports centre is fixed

State of KwaNobuhle facility heartbreaking, minister says during inspection visit

Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 24 March 2025

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has vowed to have contractors on site in 30 days at the vandalised KwaNobuhle Multipurpose Centre.

He visited the centre on Saturday...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS
Man guilty of stealing $6 million golden toilet | REUTERS

Most Read