Nelson Mandela Bay police force gains 150 officers amid weekend shootings
Nelson Mandela Bay’s police force has been boosted with an additional 150 officers.
National deputy police commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya launched Operation Bamba (Grab) in the city on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.