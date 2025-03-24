News

Teacher kidnapped at Algoa Park school

By Herald Reporter - 24 March 2025
The police are at the scene of a kidnapping which took place at an Algoa Park school on Monday morning
A 45-year-old Algoa Park teacher was kidnapped from the school premises by three male suspects at about 8.05am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the kidnapping occurred just after the woman’s arrival at the school in her grey Toyota Fortuner.

“The suspects, using a white Toyota Corolla, forcefully took her into their vehicle and fled the scene.

“No ransom demand has been received.”

He said a case of kidnapping was opened by Algoa Park police and was being investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, detective WO Mike Joni, on 071-475-1891 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

