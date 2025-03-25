Church ruins come to life as young couple pledges ‘I do’
Singing heard once more between walls of St Peter’s — once the heart of South End before forced removals
The St Peter’s Church ruins came alive on Friday when a crowd gathered there to celebrate the wedding of a young Gqeberha couple, the first at the historic site since the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) reopened it after extensive restoration.
On Human Rights Day, though the rain was falling, 180 people gathered between the walls of the old stone church — which has no roof — and was once the heart of the old South End community before the forced removals of the 1970s apartheid era...
