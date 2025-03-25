EP Rugby Union fraud trial to start this week
The fraud and money laundering trial of former Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) officials and their co-accused is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
The case was called in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday, but due to the unavailability of the attorneys for some of the accused, the matter was postponed for two days...
