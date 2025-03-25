Impact on community theatre recognised with award ceremony

’Tis the season for awards.
Impact Community Theatre is launching an exciting new concert and awards evening to celebrate the amazing people who have made an impact in the local arts community over the last year.
The Making an Impact Concert and Awards evening celebrates not only excellence in the many Impact shows over the year, it is also part of an international celebration of World Theatre Day on March 27.
Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society) is Nelson Mandela Bay’s oldest community theatre company, based at the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale, established in 1932.
Every year, hundreds of singers, actors, dancers, creatives, technicians, educators and supporters come together to create some theatrical magic.
In the last 12 months, Impact has presented a range of shows and events that have showcased some of this outstanding talent as well as offering many opportunities for development and mentoring of all ages.
The Making an Impact Concert, which brings together a vibrant mix of performers who have become part of the Savoy family, began in 2021 to celebrate World Theatre Day as the arts community was battling its way out of the pandemic.
In 2024, the annual awards were included in the concert and this year Impact has gone all out to make this a highlight on the theatre calendar, celebrating excellence across all aspects of community theatre.
The Impact productions considered for the 2025 awards include:
- Music! Movies! Magic! from the young performers in January;
- The annual Valentine’s cabaret, Everybody Talks;
- Vocal showcase Blast from the Past; and
- Smash hit musical of 2024, Grease.
“Community Theatre is thriving here in the Bay because we have so many passionate, committed people coming together to make something wonderful,” Impact president Rose Cowpar said.
“These awards are truly special because we recognise everyone, the stars of the stage, the backstage heroes, the management team of volunteers that keeps everything moving forward, and we even have the Spotlight Award for friends and family who jump in to help make the magic happen.”
The cast of the 2025 concert features the best of the best including junior nominees Odwa Tungela, Ashmieka Moodley, standout sisters Alayna and Mika Leander, and the Impact Youth Theatre Club.
Past winners Nande Mzaidume and Lethabo Makuruetsa will perform alongside Grease stars Abi Ranwell, also nominated for her choreography in Music! Movies! Magic!, and Charlize Visser, plus powerhouse vocalists Annaline Stiglingh, Oceana Petrus, Eridene Coltman and Mary Sserwanga.
Special guests include international artist Jody Butler and the Masifunde Choir as well as dance performances by Feet on Fire and Dance Dynamics who have brought their studio shows to the Savoy year after year.
Proving what a multitalented field it is, nominated vocal directors Hannah Barth and Joshua De Paula e Silva are also competing for Best Debut Performance.
The climax of the evening will be the announcement of winners of the Limbrick Award for Overall Achievement and the G&S Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Society to close what should prove to be an exciting and thoroughly entertaining show.
The Making an Impact Concert and Awards is open to the public and takes place on Thursday at 7pm at the Savoy Theatre.
Tickets cost R90 and are available via Webtickets, at all Pick n Pay stores, or at the door.
Seating is unreserved in row style.
The Savoy has a full service bar and coffee bar.
The Herald
Impact on community theatre recognised with award ceremony
Image: CHRIS GERTSCH
The Herald
