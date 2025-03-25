Kouga sends in the drones to fight crime

The Kouga municipality is stepping up its crime-fighting efforts by integrating cutting-edge drone technology into its surveillance system.
The municipality has been piloting a drone as a first responder (DFR) programme for the last two weeks, and it will continue for another four.
Unmanned aerial vehicles will be deployed to combat vandalism, cable theft and gangsterism, as well as to address the rampant issue of perlemoen poaching along the coast.
It is a culmination of a five-year private-public partnership between Kouga and security hardware and software solutions provider UrSafe.
The programme was launched on Monday at the information command centre at the Kouga Fire Station in Humansdorp by mayor Hattingh Bornman and safety and security political head Daniel Benson.
They were joined by trade, industry and competition deputy minister Andrew Whitfield and DA MPL Vicky Knoetze.
UrSafe SA director Stuart Riddle said the programme was aimed at deploying drones as first responders to scenes to provide reconnaissance, which could be used to dispatch adequate crime and rescue officers.
“Drones are taking over the world at the moment as far as technology is concerned.
“Our founder in the US said how can we be the best by integrating this technology to look after people, enhance safety, crime fighting and bring it into Kouga under the same umbrella of what we have,” he said.
The company designed the “UrSAFE Kouga App”, a system that allows residents facing emergencies to dial the centre by using only voice commands.
The app transmits an emergency signal, sending the geolocation with a live feed of its user to the command centre (ICC) as well as its emergency contacts.
The programme aims to establish a network of drones for remote and independent flights, transmitting vital imagery to the command centre.
“A lot of people can buy drones, and municipalities, police and firefighting departments have drones, but they need a pilot to fly it and record everything and then convey that information,” Riddle said.
“We can fly the drone while the feed is linked to one operational centre, which is something not done anywhere else.
“It also falls under the umbrella with the bodycam where an officer can request overwatch and immediately have a drone go supervise what is happening.”
The DJI Matrice 30T drone is now being used.
It was put on show on Monday, where the thermal and infrared capabilities connected the feed to the command centre.
The drone can fly 17km on a single charge and reach speeds of up to 83km/h on a direct flight.
The unmanned aerial vehicles can also be deployed for routine surveillance on pre-logged routes with monitoring at operations or for ad hoc operations in response to distress calls.
From mid-May, a dedicated drone team will also monitor the municipality around the clock.
They are regulated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority standards, and the feed from the drones is admissible as evidence in court.
Bornman said the programme would give the municipality a clearer picture of how the technology could be deployed and integrated for maximum results.
“In the last three years, we have more than tripled our budget for safety and security,” he said.
“We are also looking at further injecting R2m into the expansion of the ICC, not just to expand it at the fire station but making sure we have more cameras for surveillance.”
The municipality will explore the purchase of drones for its network
The information command centre, launched two years ago, monitors feeds from more than 300 municipal and private security cameras day and night.
Not only can it zoom in on the beachfront in Jeffreys Bay, but also Patensie and Hankey, analysing data from the highways and crime hotspots.
Whitfield congratulated the municipality.
“My interest is multifold, the socioeconomic impact of how we deal with crime and creating an enabling environment for economic growth, attracting investment and ensuring that people who want to do business in these areas can do business and those who want to consume goods can do so safely when they walk into shops,” he said.
With the mooted idea of an industrial park for Kouga, he said initiatives like the ICC were important in bolstering investor confidence.
The Herald
Kouga sends in the drones to fight crime
New security initiative will be used to combat vandalism, cable theft, gangsterism and poaching
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Kouga municipality is stepping up its crime-fighting efforts by integrating cutting-edge drone technology into its surveillance system.
The municipality has been piloting a drone as a first responder (DFR) programme for the last two weeks, and it will continue for another four.
Unmanned aerial vehicles will be deployed to combat vandalism, cable theft and gangsterism, as well as to address the rampant issue of perlemoen poaching along the coast.
It is a culmination of a five-year private-public partnership between Kouga and security hardware and software solutions provider UrSafe.
The programme was launched on Monday at the information command centre at the Kouga Fire Station in Humansdorp by mayor Hattingh Bornman and safety and security political head Daniel Benson.
They were joined by trade, industry and competition deputy minister Andrew Whitfield and DA MPL Vicky Knoetze.
UrSafe SA director Stuart Riddle said the programme was aimed at deploying drones as first responders to scenes to provide reconnaissance, which could be used to dispatch adequate crime and rescue officers.
“Drones are taking over the world at the moment as far as technology is concerned.
“Our founder in the US said how can we be the best by integrating this technology to look after people, enhance safety, crime fighting and bring it into Kouga under the same umbrella of what we have,” he said.
The company designed the “UrSAFE Kouga App”, a system that allows residents facing emergencies to dial the centre by using only voice commands.
The app transmits an emergency signal, sending the geolocation with a live feed of its user to the command centre (ICC) as well as its emergency contacts.
The programme aims to establish a network of drones for remote and independent flights, transmitting vital imagery to the command centre.
“A lot of people can buy drones, and municipalities, police and firefighting departments have drones, but they need a pilot to fly it and record everything and then convey that information,” Riddle said.
“We can fly the drone while the feed is linked to one operational centre, which is something not done anywhere else.
“It also falls under the umbrella with the bodycam where an officer can request overwatch and immediately have a drone go supervise what is happening.”
The DJI Matrice 30T drone is now being used.
It was put on show on Monday, where the thermal and infrared capabilities connected the feed to the command centre.
The drone can fly 17km on a single charge and reach speeds of up to 83km/h on a direct flight.
The unmanned aerial vehicles can also be deployed for routine surveillance on pre-logged routes with monitoring at operations or for ad hoc operations in response to distress calls.
From mid-May, a dedicated drone team will also monitor the municipality around the clock.
They are regulated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority standards, and the feed from the drones is admissible as evidence in court.
Bornman said the programme would give the municipality a clearer picture of how the technology could be deployed and integrated for maximum results.
“In the last three years, we have more than tripled our budget for safety and security,” he said.
“We are also looking at further injecting R2m into the expansion of the ICC, not just to expand it at the fire station but making sure we have more cameras for surveillance.”
The municipality will explore the purchase of drones for its network
The information command centre, launched two years ago, monitors feeds from more than 300 municipal and private security cameras day and night.
Not only can it zoom in on the beachfront in Jeffreys Bay, but also Patensie and Hankey, analysing data from the highways and crime hotspots.
Whitfield congratulated the municipality.
“My interest is multifold, the socioeconomic impact of how we deal with crime and creating an enabling environment for economic growth, attracting investment and ensuring that people who want to do business in these areas can do business and those who want to consume goods can do so safely when they walk into shops,” he said.
With the mooted idea of an industrial park for Kouga, he said initiatives like the ICC were important in bolstering investor confidence.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News