Little boy with fighting spirit continues to inspire
Support floods in from around the world for Eli Theron, born at just 26 weeks
In a heartwarming display of community spirit, more than R24,000 has already been raised in support of baby Eli Theron, a tiny warrior born prematurely at 26 weeks.
Despite the steep road ahead, Eli is facing challenges with incredible courage, proving that even the smallest people can inspire the biggest hope...
