A festival for a cause will take place at the weekend in a beautiful outdoor setting, with delicious farm-to-table food being served up.
Hosted by the Environmental Action Group (EAG), the event takes place on Saturday from 2pm-6pm at Grass Roof in Lovemore Park.
The EAG has worked tirelessly to protect and restore the environment, placing waste bins along the coastline, removing invasive plants and replanting indigenous flora.
It has also led successful beach cleanups, uniting the community in a shared mission to keep shores pristine.
The festival is a fundraiser to support even bigger projects.
It will be an afternoon of live music, good vibes and great community spirit at the “EAG Rocking the Grass Roof”.
The music festival with a purpose will feature a line-up of musicians including husband and wife duo Just Us Two.
Frank (Francis Pratt) will be playing melodic guitar and vocal tunes, while The Folk Collective, comprising Alasdair Gillies, Moorrees van Aarde and Anthony Keogh, is Gqeberha’s own folk supergroup.
Expect their signature blend of smooth harmonies and beautiful renditions of traditional folk and blues.
Errol & Friends (Errol, Shaun, Rob and Dave) will be playing ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s folk and rock classics with a full band sound.
Then Joe van der Linden, who performs originals, will be joined by his son on bass.
The Tone Ramblers are a new, young band, who will be playing tunes to keep the energy high.
There will also be a raffle.
Funds raised will be used to power up even bigger EAG projects.
Tickets will be on sale at the door or online through Quicket.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay music festival to raise funds for environment group
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
