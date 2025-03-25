Rubbish piles up in Soweto-on-Sea after municipal workers shot and robbed

For three weeks, there has been no rubbish collected in Soweto-on-Sea after Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers were shot and robbed in the area.
The situation has been made worse as residents have not received refuse bags in nearly a year, according to Ward 24 councillor Xolile Vinqi.
Vinqi said rubbish had been piling up along the streets.
“A worker from the municipality was robbed and shot but, thankfully, he survived.
“Officials from the municipality came to discuss what is going to happen with waste collection.
“Soon after, we called a public meeting where residents voiced concerns and frustrations.
“Residents [said] it would be better for the municipality to hire people from the community to collect refuse so that those people would not be robbed.
“Officials never implemented that, and that meeting was in February, and there has been no refuse collection since,” he said.
Vinqi said he reached out to public health political head Thsonono Buyeye but received no response.
“It’s not healthy for people to be living in this kind of situation where they go for nearly a month without any refuse collection or cleaning of the community.
“The acting city manager [Sizwe Mvunelwa] isn’t responding to my calls.
“In any case, I’m not expecting much from him because he failed to deal with the situation in his actual job as public health executive director.”
Vinqi said residents had not received refuse bags in close to a year.
“We usually give black refuse bags every three months, but because of procurement processes, it’s been almost a year since we gave them out.
“I’m not exposing the municipality but the directorate itself and more in particular, the directorate that was being controlled by the city manager.
“The acting city manager is not a man who’s performing his duties.
“The situation must be escalated to whatever level.”
A Soweto-on-Sea resident, who did not want to be named, said it had been almost a month since they last saw a refuse truck.
“The problem is municipal workers are robbed, and they are too scared to come work here. If they come, they want a police escort.
“Right now, Soweto is dirty because residents have consistently put their rubbish on street corners, and it’s gone uncollected.
“Dogs come, they dig through those plastic bags and the trash is blown away by the wind and it’s made the community even dirtier.
“The homeowners of the properties at the end of the street are complaining because the rubbish is blowing into their yards.
“You can imagine how bad the smell is, considering how hot it’s been the last few days.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed that the metro temporarily suspended refuse collection services in wards 24, 26 and 27 after three separate incidents of armed robbery and the shooting of employees while performing their duties in these areas.
“The incidents occurred between October and January, and due to the grave concern over staff safety, the workforce decided to halt services temporarily.
“Given the nature of the crimes and the high level of danger involved, we have deemed it necessary to take immediate action to ensure the safety of our employees.”
Soyaya said that despite a public meeting on February 20, municipal workers were attacked on February 21, with a team threatened at gunpoint.
“As a result, all waste management activities, including refuse collection and clearing of illegal dumping, remain suspended in these areas due to ongoing safety concerns.
“The repeated violent incidents violate the fundamental rights of our employees to work in a safe environment, and we are committed to working to address this as a municipality and law enforcement to resolve this issue.
“The safety of our employees remains our top priority, and we urge the community to understand the necessity of these temporary measures.
“We are committed to restoring services in Soweto-on-Sea and surrounding areas as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Soyaya said the issue of refuse bags had been addressed.
The Herald
Rubbish piles up in Soweto-on-Sea after municipal workers shot and robbed
Image: WERNER HILLS
For three weeks, there has been no rubbish collected in Soweto-on-Sea after Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers were shot and robbed in the area.
The situation has been made worse as residents have not received refuse bags in nearly a year, according to Ward 24 councillor Xolile Vinqi.
Vinqi said rubbish had been piling up along the streets.
“A worker from the municipality was robbed and shot but, thankfully, he survived.
“Officials from the municipality came to discuss what is going to happen with waste collection.
“Soon after, we called a public meeting where residents voiced concerns and frustrations.
“Residents [said] it would be better for the municipality to hire people from the community to collect refuse so that those people would not be robbed.
“Officials never implemented that, and that meeting was in February, and there has been no refuse collection since,” he said.
Vinqi said he reached out to public health political head Thsonono Buyeye but received no response.
“It’s not healthy for people to be living in this kind of situation where they go for nearly a month without any refuse collection or cleaning of the community.
“The acting city manager [Sizwe Mvunelwa] isn’t responding to my calls.
“In any case, I’m not expecting much from him because he failed to deal with the situation in his actual job as public health executive director.”
Vinqi said residents had not received refuse bags in close to a year.
“We usually give black refuse bags every three months, but because of procurement processes, it’s been almost a year since we gave them out.
“I’m not exposing the municipality but the directorate itself and more in particular, the directorate that was being controlled by the city manager.
“The acting city manager is not a man who’s performing his duties.
“The situation must be escalated to whatever level.”
A Soweto-on-Sea resident, who did not want to be named, said it had been almost a month since they last saw a refuse truck.
“The problem is municipal workers are robbed, and they are too scared to come work here. If they come, they want a police escort.
“Right now, Soweto is dirty because residents have consistently put their rubbish on street corners, and it’s gone uncollected.
“Dogs come, they dig through those plastic bags and the trash is blown away by the wind and it’s made the community even dirtier.
“The homeowners of the properties at the end of the street are complaining because the rubbish is blowing into their yards.
“You can imagine how bad the smell is, considering how hot it’s been the last few days.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya confirmed that the metro temporarily suspended refuse collection services in wards 24, 26 and 27 after three separate incidents of armed robbery and the shooting of employees while performing their duties in these areas.
“The incidents occurred between October and January, and due to the grave concern over staff safety, the workforce decided to halt services temporarily.
“Given the nature of the crimes and the high level of danger involved, we have deemed it necessary to take immediate action to ensure the safety of our employees.”
Soyaya said that despite a public meeting on February 20, municipal workers were attacked on February 21, with a team threatened at gunpoint.
“As a result, all waste management activities, including refuse collection and clearing of illegal dumping, remain suspended in these areas due to ongoing safety concerns.
“The repeated violent incidents violate the fundamental rights of our employees to work in a safe environment, and we are committed to working to address this as a municipality and law enforcement to resolve this issue.
“The safety of our employees remains our top priority, and we urge the community to understand the necessity of these temporary measures.
“We are committed to restoring services in Soweto-on-Sea and surrounding areas as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Soyaya said the issue of refuse bags had been addressed.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News