The search continues for the Gqeberha teacher who was abducted from her school on Monday.
The 45-year-old woman was snatched at the Algoa Park school by three men at about 8.05am.
The frightening incident was caught on camera and the footage has since gone viral on social media.
However, the teacher was still missing by the time of publication.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the kidnapping occurred shortly after the woman arrived at the school in her grey Toyota Fortuner.
“The suspects, using a white Toyota Corolla, forcefully took her into their vehicle and fled the scene.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Beetge said, she was still missing and no ransom demand had been made.
The police have not yet released the woman’s name.
The Herald
Search continues for kidnapped Gqeberha teacher
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
