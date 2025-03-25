Teacher still missing after brazen abduction from Gqeberha school
Terrified screams could be heard across the school grounds when an Algoa Park teacher was abducted in broad daylight just as she arrived at work on Monday morning.
While the police investigation of the 45-year-old woman’s kidnapping continues, the Eastern Cape education department has condemned the incident and dispatched a team of officials to assist staff and pupils at the Happydale Special School with counselling...
