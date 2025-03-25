News

Teacher still missing after brazen abduction from Gqeberha school

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 25 March 2025

Terrified screams could be heard across the school grounds when an Algoa Park teacher was abducted in broad daylight just as she arrived at work on Monday morning.

While the police investigation of the 45-year-old woman’s kidnapping continues, the Eastern Cape education department has condemned the incident and dispatched a team of officials to assist staff and pupils at the Happydale Special School with counselling...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS

Most Read