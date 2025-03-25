The Herald celebrates its 180th milestone anniversary

The Herald - the oldest running newspaper in South Africa, will soon mark a remarkable milestone on the 7th May 2025. As we approach 180 years, we take a moment to reflect and appreciate the significant role that the legacy brand has played in serving our community. There is so much to celebrate! We celebrate the sense of community and connection. The people, places, and events that have shaped our history. We celebrate the commitment to courageous and fearless journalism.... most of all we celebrate how The Herald has the power to cultivate positive change and transformation through storytelling. It's about empowering and inspiring the people around us to be the change they want to see. As we approach the 180th anniversary, we as a team have decided to use this opportunity to give back to the city that has supported us throughout the last 180 years.
In honour of this special milestone, we are proud to be hosting a music gala evening on Friday, 2 May at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre dedicated to raising funds towards the Kolisi Foundation - supporting the incredible work within the foundation’s Education & Sports programme. The foundation works alongside six schools in Zwide, empowering young learners through access to quality education and sports development opportunities.
The Herald will also pay tribute to Siya Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, in recognition of the pivotal role he has played—not only in our community but across the country.
Join us for an evening filled with fine dining (with a 3-course meal), music and celebration featuring a few artists born and raised in the Eastern Cape - Ami Faku, J’Something and Dumza Maswana – and the legendary singer-songwriter Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabusa, alongside Unathi Nkayi as host. Let’s celebrate 180 years of legacy together as a community.
For more information or to book your tickets contact The Herald’s Marketing Manager, Berna Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit Quicket: www.bit.ly/Herald180 to book online. Ticket sales close on Friday, 28 April.
The Herald celebrates its 180th milestone anniversary
Join us for fine dining and music from South Africa’s biggest music stars in aid of the Kolisi Foundation
The Herald - the oldest running newspaper in South Africa, will soon mark a remarkable milestone on the 7th May 2025. As we approach 180 years, we take a moment to reflect and appreciate the significant role that the legacy brand has played in serving our community. There is so much to celebrate! We celebrate the sense of community and connection. The people, places, and events that have shaped our history. We celebrate the commitment to courageous and fearless journalism.... most of all we celebrate how The Herald has the power to cultivate positive change and transformation through storytelling. It's about empowering and inspiring the people around us to be the change they want to see. As we approach the 180th anniversary, we as a team have decided to use this opportunity to give back to the city that has supported us throughout the last 180 years.
In honour of this special milestone, we are proud to be hosting a music gala evening on Friday, 2 May at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre dedicated to raising funds towards the Kolisi Foundation - supporting the incredible work within the foundation’s Education & Sports programme. The foundation works alongside six schools in Zwide, empowering young learners through access to quality education and sports development opportunities.
The Herald will also pay tribute to Siya Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, in recognition of the pivotal role he has played—not only in our community but across the country.
Join us for an evening filled with fine dining (with a 3-course meal), music and celebration featuring a few artists born and raised in the Eastern Cape - Ami Faku, J’Something and Dumza Maswana – and the legendary singer-songwriter Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabusa, alongside Unathi Nkayi as host. Let’s celebrate 180 years of legacy together as a community.
For more information or to book your tickets contact The Herald’s Marketing Manager, Berna Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or visit Quicket: www.bit.ly/Herald180 to book online. Ticket sales close on Friday, 28 April.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News