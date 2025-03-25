News

Top lawyer, Gqeberha firm in battle over restraint of trade

Former employer wants Ferns to stop engaging with its clients for 12 months over poaching fears

By Riaan Marais and Kathryn Kimberley - 25 March 2025

Fearful a former partner will “poach clients”, Gqeberha law firm Kaplan Blumberg has taken prominent family lawyer Lizette Ferns to court to enforce a restraint of trade clause.

Ferns, meanwhile, who is establishing her own firm, said clients who terminated their mandate with Kaplan Blumberg did so of their own volition...

