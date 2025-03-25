Top lawyer, Gqeberha firm in battle over restraint of trade
Former employer wants Ferns to stop engaging with its clients for 12 months over poaching fears
Fearful a former partner will “poach clients”, Gqeberha law firm Kaplan Blumberg has taken prominent family lawyer Lizette Ferns to court to enforce a restraint of trade clause.
Ferns, meanwhile, who is establishing her own firm, said clients who terminated their mandate with Kaplan Blumberg did so of their own volition...
