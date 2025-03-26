The man who raped businesswoman Andy Kawa nearly 15 years ago has finally been found guilty.
The Gqeberha high court on Wednesday found Moses Gqesha, 45, guilty of kidnapping, robbery, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and eight counts of rape.
Kawa, 62, a businesswoman from Johannesburg, was in court while judgment was handed down.
Though Gqesha at all times denied the allegations, the court found the evidence against him to be overwhelming, and that the state had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Kawa was raped among the sand dunes at Kings Beach during a visit to the city in December 2010.
Her ordeal lasted throughout the night until she was eventually able to escape and seek help from early morning joggers along the beachfront.
Gqesha was eventually arrested in June 2020 on an unrelated theft case.
But it was his DNA taken in the theft matter that positively linked him to Kawa's rape.
The Kawa case stood down to Wednesday afternoon, when the court will decide on how to proceed with sentencing.
The Herald
Andy Kawa’s rapist convicted — finally
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
