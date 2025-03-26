Assault case against Julian Brown withdrawn
Controversial Nelson Mandela Bay business owner Julian Brown has been given yet another lifeline after his assault case was successfully mediated on Wednesday.
While the details of the mediation which took place between Brown and the man who accused him of assault remain confidential, his defence attorney Danie Gouws confirmed that an agreement had been reached between the parties...
