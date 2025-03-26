Courts serve long jail time in two domestic violence cases, including on parolee

A Northern Cape man who stabbed his former girlfriend while out on parole for murdering another ex has been sentenced to a 22-year jail term.
In the North West, a man who fatally shot his wife and her daughter must serve 25 years behind bars.
In her ruling, Springbok regional court magistrate Numfeneko Mbalo found Jan Maarman guilty of attempted murder. This was a clear case of gender-based violence and he had sought to eliminate his former partner simply because she had moved on, she said.
The 60-year-old and Lena Swartbooi, 46, broke up after he had many affairs, the court heard.
"On August 13 2024, after an argument over her new relationship, the accused viciously attacked Swartbooi, stabbing her many times on her face, arms, hands, back, and legs, leaving her with severe injuries, including fractures to her face and permanent loss of hand function," said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, NPA regional spokesperson.
"After the attack, Maarman left her for dead, returned home, prepared for work and proceeded with his day as if nothing had happened."
Swartbooi was rescued by bystanders and rushed to hospital for emergency surgeries.
"A J88 medical report confirmed she had suffered life-threatening injuries and would never be able to work again due to the permanent damage inflicted," Senokoatsane said.
During sentencing, the court learned Maarman committed the crime while on parole for a previous murder conviction, and that his previous victim was also a former partner.
Prosecutor Basil Kock emphasised that he had shown no remorse and the crime was driven by possessiveness and an intent to exert control over the victim’s life. He argued for a sentence exceeding the prescribed minimum of 20 years, given the heinous nature of the crime and its devastating impact on the victim.
Mbalo jailed Maarman to 22 years of direct imprisonment, with the sentence set to run concurrently with the remaining term of his previous murder conviction as his parole had been revoked.
In the Pretoria high court, Paul Philipps Prinsloo was jailed for an effective 25 years for the murders of his 58-year-old wife Magdalena Prinsloo and her 34-year-old daughter Ruzanne Weideman.
NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said after an argument at their home in Kosmos village, Hartbeespoort, in November 2023, Prinsloo went upstairs to his room, fetched his firearm and shot his stepdaughter.
"When she fell, he proceeded to shoot the wife. Thereafter, he went to fetch a Bible and placed it on top of the wife’s body."
Prinsloo, who is terminally ill with cancer, admitted guilt.
Senokoatsane said the NPA was determined to play its role in combating gender-based violence and femicides and ensuring perpetrators face the full might of the law.
"The successful prosecution of the cases provides some justice and closure to the victims and their families and removes violent criminals from our streets."
TimesLIVE
Courts serve long jail time in two domestic violence cases, including on parolee
Image: Ruzanne Weideman via Facebook
TimesLIVE
