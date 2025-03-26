Knysna programme launched to equip youth with skills
Plumbing, electrical engineering and even bricklaying are some of the skills a group of about 150 Knysna youth will be equipped with by the end of their skills development programme launched on Tuesday.
The programme, funded by Services SETA in the Knysna municipality, aims to provide crucial skills to unemployed youth to plough back into the region to tackle issues of decaying infrastructure while investing in development of its people...
