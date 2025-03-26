A man who raped an 11-year-old child has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gqeberha regional court.
Man jailed for life for raping girl, 11
Image: 123RF
A man who raped an 11-year-old child has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gqeberha regional court.
Luvo Vuma, 28, who was a friend of the girl’s family, had broken into their Booysen Park home during the early hours of March 14 2021.
Vuma claimed he had gone there to fetch his jacket, however, he proceeded to rape the girl, injuring her badly.
The girl had been asleep with her younger sister at the time. Their mother was not at home.
The girl testified in court with the assistance of an intermediary.
Vuma was arrested on the day of the incident after the child told her mother what had happened and they reported it to the police.
The girl was then taken to the Thuthuzela Care Centre for medical treatment and counselling.
Prosecutor Kenny van Biljon acted on behalf of the state.
Vuma claimed that the child’s mother had allowed him to enter the house, which the court found to be false and unreasonable.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and five years for housebreaking.
The court also ordered that his name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders.
Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions advocate Barry Madolo said: “This sentence sends a strong message that crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.
“It reflects our commitment to tackling gender-based violence and ensuring justice for victims.”
He commended the bravery of the victim, who he said showed incredible strength throughout the legal process.
The Herald
