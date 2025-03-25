News

National Lotteries Commission extends period for applications to May

'There will be no further extensions'

By Ernest Mabuza - 26 March 2025
The National Lotteries Commission has listed a number of reasons why it has extended a deadline for applications.
The National Lotteries Commission has listed a number of reasons why it has extended a deadline for applications.
Image: Facebook/National Lotteries Commission.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has extended its closing date for funding applications for the 2024/25 call for applications from March 31 to May 16.

The NLC said on Tuesday this would allow more time for prospective applicants to complete their submissions. The extension was granted due to several factors including a significant increase in civil society organisations visiting its offices nationwide and backlogs in updating applicants’ information on the department of social development (DSD) portal.

There were also many enquiries received through the NLC’s contact centre and social media platforms, and large numbers of applicants still requiring assistance at NLC help desk sessions nationwide.

NLC commissioner Jodi Scholtz urged all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension and ensure their organisations’ profiles were updated with the DSD before submitting applications and to proceed to lodge their application as soon as possible rather than waiting for the final deadline.

“There will be no further extensions for the 2024/25 call for applications beyond the May 16 deadline.” 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Namibia's first female president vows to tackle joblessness | Reuters
Rome mail center sees surge in letters for ‘Papa Francesco’ | REUTERS

Most Read